FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.800-17.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 17.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $16.80-17.40 EPS.

FDS stock opened at $483.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $461.60 and a 200-day moving average of $433.57.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This trade represents a 18.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

