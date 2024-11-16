FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.
FIGS Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in FIGS by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,030,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,597,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 206,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FIGS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 109,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FIGS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC boosted its holdings in FIGS by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 2,648,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after buying an additional 152,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
