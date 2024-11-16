Financial Survey: Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) vs. Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining -33.39% -8.29% -7.29% Digihost Technology -27.10% -26.99% -20.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cipher Mining and Digihost Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $152.47 million 15.12 -$25.78 million ($0.13) -51.00 Digihost Technology $38.33 million 1.61 -$21.89 million ($0.33) -5.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Digihost Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cipher Mining. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digihost Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cipher Mining and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 0 8 2 3.20 Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus price target of $7.72, suggesting a potential upside of 16.42%. Digihost Technology has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.69%. Given Digihost Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Cipher Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 5.25, indicating that its share price is 425% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats Digihost Technology on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

