First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.96. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $28.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on FHB. Barclays raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.33.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

