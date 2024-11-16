First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 189,722 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 92,441 shares.The stock last traded at $130.00 and had previously closed at $130.40.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the second quarter worth $1,766,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 109.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 232,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 121,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

