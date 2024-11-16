First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 189,722 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 92,441 shares.The stock last traded at $130.00 and had previously closed at $130.40.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Down 2.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
