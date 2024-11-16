Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Down 13.4% in October

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 235,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Five Star Bancorp
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $450,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 364.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 149,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 172,507 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 60,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,511,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,747,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance
FSBC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. 32,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,886. The company has a market cap of $699.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.41. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $35.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95.
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.
About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Five Star Bancorp
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.