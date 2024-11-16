Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Down 13.4% in October

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 235,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Five Star Bancorp

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

In other news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,500 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $46,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,582.55. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $450,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 364.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 149,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 172,507 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 60,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,511,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,747,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

FSBC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. 32,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,886. The company has a market cap of $699.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.41. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $35.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Five Star Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.