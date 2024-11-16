Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 46.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 6,642.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Fluor stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.90. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.25). Fluor had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $729,485.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,163.38. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 31,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,574 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

