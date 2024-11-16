Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 1,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 13,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Franklin Wireless Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.