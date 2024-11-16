FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) to Issue — Dividend of $0.22

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

FrontView REIT Trading Down 2.4 %

FrontView REIT stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. FrontView REIT has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FrontView REIT in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FrontView REIT in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Preston bought 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,339.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,640 shares in the company, valued at $68,213.60. This trade represents a 3,540.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. bought 270,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,164,859.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,635,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,247,429.85. The trade was a 19.80 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

