FY2025 Earnings Forecast for BW Issued By B. Riley

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,469,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.