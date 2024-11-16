FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Largo Issued By HC Wainwright

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Largo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo Price Performance

NYSE:LGO opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.75. Largo has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Largo

About Largo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Largo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Largo during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Largo by 19.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.