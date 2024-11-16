FY2025 EPS Estimates for BeiGene Decreased by Analyst

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of BeiGene in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for BeiGene’s current full-year earnings is ($5.00) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BeiGene’s FY2026 earnings at $8.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.54 EPS.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.26 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.07.

Shares of BGNE opened at $189.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.80. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 156.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Titus B. Ball sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $26,021.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $1,053,695.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $4,901,050. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

