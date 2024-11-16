FY2026 Earnings Estimate for CompoSecure Issued By B. Riley

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CompoSecure in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CompoSecure’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMPO

CompoSecure Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $13.81 on Thursday. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in CompoSecure by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the third quarter worth $72,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the third quarter valued at $74,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in CompoSecure by 693.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

In other CompoSecure news, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,635,771.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,043,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,427,066. The trade was a 83.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $69,046.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,571,238.95. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,641,727 shares of company stock valued at $80,370,824 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.