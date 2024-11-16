FY2028 Earnings Estimate for CMPX Issued By HC Wainwright

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

CMPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners downgraded Compass Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $6,277,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 195.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,152,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Featured Stories

