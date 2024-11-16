Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,842 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $117,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 223.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 46.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,411.58. The trade was a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. The trade was a 2.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,172 shares of company stock worth $38,023,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.25.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $522.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $411.15 and a fifty-two week high of $559.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.49.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

