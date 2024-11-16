General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Trimmed by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in General Electric by 20.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in General Electric by 25.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $176.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.57. General Electric has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $194.80. The company has a market capitalization of $191.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

