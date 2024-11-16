Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.92 and traded as high as $5.76. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 294 shares traded.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

