Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Up 43.5% in October

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the October 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. 294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,344. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.