Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the October 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CATH traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $71.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,709. The stock has a market cap of $932.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.64. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $72.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 207,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 397,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 89,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

