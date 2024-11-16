goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Senior Officer Patrick Ryan Doris Ens Buys 3,050 Shares

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Ryan Doris Ens bought 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$172.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$526,491.00.
goeasy Trading Down 0.4 %
TSE GSY opened at C$173.09 on Friday. goeasy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$121.80 and a 52 week high of C$206.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$179.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$184.02. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87.
goeasy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About goeasy
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than goeasy
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Flutter Entertainment Can Be a Blue-Chip Sports Betting Stock
Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.