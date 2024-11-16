goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Senior Officer Patrick Ryan Doris Ens Buys 3,050 Shares

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Ryan Doris Ens bought 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$172.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$526,491.00.

TSE GSY opened at C$173.09 on Friday. goeasy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$121.80 and a 52 week high of C$206.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$179.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$184.02. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSY shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on goeasy from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$219.89.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

