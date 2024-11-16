Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the October 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPIX. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,861,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

GPIX stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.48. 128,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,606. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.3427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

