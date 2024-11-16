Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance
NYSE GTE traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 258,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,573. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.56. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Ryan Ellson acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $75,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,666 shares in the company, valued at $595,449.14. This represents a 14.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Guidry bought 40,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,855.92. This represents a 8.24 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $410,330 over the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
