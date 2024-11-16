Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of GPMT opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.18%.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 237.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 53.6% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

