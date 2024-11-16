Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of GPMT opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $6.41.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.18%.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
