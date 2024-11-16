Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the October 15th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Great Elm Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

GECC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $105.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Great Elm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

In other Great Elm Capital news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $95,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,716 shares in the company, valued at $751,102.72. The trade was a 14.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Great Elm Capital by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Great Elm Capital by 13.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

