Gregg A. Bresner Buys 2,000 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $22,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,024.59. This represents a 3.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CION Investment Stock Performance

CION stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $604.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03.

CION Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CION. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CION Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CION Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CION Investment by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 633,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 373,297 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 2,340.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 524,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 502,651 shares during the period. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CION Investment



CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

