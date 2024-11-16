Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Guangdong Investment Trading Up 6.1 %

Guangdong Investment stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. 933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. Guangdong Investment has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $40.22.

Guangdong Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.487 per share. This is a boost from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Guangdong Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

