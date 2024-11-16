Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $86,590.40 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,896 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $86,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $228,675.20. The trade was a 27.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $37.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.33). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 1,200.44% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The business had revenue of $191.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $170.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 9.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 114,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 81,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $8,300,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

