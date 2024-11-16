Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $86,590.40 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $86,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,675.20. The trade was a 27.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guardant Health Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $37.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.33). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 1,200.44% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The business had revenue of $191.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 9.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 114,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 81,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $8,300,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

