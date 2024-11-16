Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $86,590.40 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $86,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,675.20. The trade was a 27.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Guardant Health Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $37.04.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.33). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 1,200.44% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The business had revenue of $191.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GH
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Guardant Health
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/11 – 11/15
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.