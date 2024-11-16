Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIFI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 27,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,724. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Gulf Island Fabrication had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 160,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter worth $191,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 480.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 94,519 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.