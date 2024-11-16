HC Wainwright Cuts Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Price Target to $7.00

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Agenus from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Agenus alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AGEN

Agenus Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Agenus has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at $51,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Agenus by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.