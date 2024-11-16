HC Wainwright Cuts Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Price Target to $6.00

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Savara in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Get Savara alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SVRA

Savara Stock Down 6.6 %

SVRA stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $511.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.02. Savara has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Savara during the second quarter valued at $59,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Savara by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.