Head-To-Head Comparison: Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) versus Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Free Report) and Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Diversified Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sow Good alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Diversified Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% Diversified Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 0.00 $4.13 million N/A N/A Diversified Energy $868.26 million 0.80 $758.02 million N/A N/A

This table compares Sow Good and Diversified Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Diversified Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sow Good and Diversified Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 0.00 Diversified Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Diversified Energy has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.92%. Given Diversified Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diversified Energy is more favorable than Sow Good.

Summary

Diversified Energy beats Sow Good on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

(Get Free Report)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates. Its assets consist of natural gas wells and gathering systems located in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC and changed its name to Diversified Energy Company PLC in May 2021. Diversified Energy Company PLC was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.