Heritage Investment Group Inc. Purchases 168 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.35. 12,930,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,952,575. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.41. The company has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

