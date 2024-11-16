Heritage Investment Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,033 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VIG stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.69. 1,248,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,534. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $161.43 and a twelve month high of $203.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.