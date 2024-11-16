Heritage Investment Group Inc. Sells 10,060 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 7.2% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $37,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after buying an additional 796,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,969,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,595,000 after purchasing an additional 75,969 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,670,000 after purchasing an additional 502,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,639,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,488,000 after purchasing an additional 640,552 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.53. 5,448,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,609. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.