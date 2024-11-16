Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Receives Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,959. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently -29.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,645,000 after acquiring an additional 290,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,408,000 after acquiring an additional 253,730 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $4,368,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 225,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 76,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 30.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 322,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 74,527 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

