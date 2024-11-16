Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Raised to $253.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $213.00 to $253.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $228.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.74. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $189.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after buying an additional 547,998 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 298,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $234,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 402.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.4% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

