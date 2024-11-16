Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Update

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,237,500 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the October 15th total of 1,492,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hulic Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HULCF remained flat at $9.97 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. Hulic has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $9.97.

Hulic Company Profile

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.

