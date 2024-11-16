Huntington National Bank Acquires 8,264 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,830,000 after buying an additional 156,201 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Exelon by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Exelon Trading Up 2.6 %

EXC stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

