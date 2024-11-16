Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,853,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,920,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,421,000 after buying an additional 477,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,636,000 after buying an additional 86,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,027,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,596,000 after acquiring an additional 262,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 869,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,985,000 after acquiring an additional 42,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PKG opened at $235.81 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $221.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.93. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $148.50 and a one year high of $245.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.28%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total transaction of $1,921,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,145. The trade was a 33.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $3,007,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,576,211.48. This trade represents a 22.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

