Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total value of $1,199,816.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,437.45. This trade represents a 33.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total transaction of $5,900,814.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,190.48. This represents a 64.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,415 shares of company stock worth $15,829,445. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $562.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.64. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $342.96 and a one year high of $569.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

