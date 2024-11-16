Huntington National Bank Sells 107 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average of $94.73. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $104.15.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

