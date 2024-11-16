Huntington National Bank Sells 59 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in AON by 8.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.2% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in AON by 8.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.19.

Shares of AON opened at $379.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.21. The stock has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $389.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

