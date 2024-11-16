Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the October 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HSQVY opened at $11.68 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $934.91 million for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

