IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,811 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IMAX by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 68,155 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IMAX by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 314,742 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IMAX by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after buying an additional 321,506 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IMAX by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 43,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IMAX by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 279,410 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IMAX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

IMAX Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. IMAX’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

