ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02), with a volume of 198,040 shares changing hands.

ImmuPharma Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £7.01 million, a P/E ratio of -168.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.90.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

