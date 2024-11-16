Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 306,352 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 67.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. This represents a 12.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $17.49 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

