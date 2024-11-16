Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 140.9% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.6% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 143,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,118,000 after purchasing an additional 217,385 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $749,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BJ opened at $87.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.94.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,710.62. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,792 shares in the company, valued at $35,395,884.80. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

