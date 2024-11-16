Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6,887.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 65,083 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 377.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,240,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after buying an additional 980,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 58,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $98.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.15.

Insider Activity

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $251,199.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,104.68. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $823,661.96. The trade was a 32.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,273,255. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

