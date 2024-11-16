Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $4.26 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,331 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 987,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 51.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after purchasing an additional 561,337 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 438.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,564,000 after purchasing an additional 537,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 265.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,239,000 after purchasing an additional 354,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.
D.R. Horton Stock Performance
DHI opened at $161.61 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.28 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.66.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
D.R. Horton Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
