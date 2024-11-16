Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 13,047 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,047 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Progressive by 548.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,866,000 after acquiring an additional 686,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Progressive by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,018,592,000 after acquiring an additional 670,006 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 29,701.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 596,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,325,000 after buying an additional 594,330 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 206.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 875,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,207,000 after purchasing an additional 590,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $116,852,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $255.78 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $149.14 and a one year high of $263.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.36.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. This represents a 15.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 7,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $1,964,096.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,384.69. This trade represents a 33.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,331 shares of company stock worth $16,415,812 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Progressive from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Progressive from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.56.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

